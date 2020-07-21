After conducting an interview where she seemingly spoke about her interactions on set while working with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, actress Elise Neal is calling foul. We recently reported on Elise Neal's Zoom interview with Viral Hip Hop News where she was asked about Will and Jada. Elise starred on All of Us from 2003 to 2007, a sitcom that was produced by the Hollywood power couple. She spoke about not having the best time on that set because the couple brought the unhappiness from their personal life to work.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others," Elise Neal said. "I wasn't happy on the set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy. If you're unhappy in something—bottom line is, their marriage, they decided what their marriage is gonna be. They have decided that a long time ago. I'm not involved in their marriage. They know what's going on in their marriage."

She added, "I've never worked in an environment with these two great individuals and I know Will and I love Will. I love Will as an individual, I don't know a lot about him personally, I just know that I work with him and I enjoy working with him. I was looking forward to having a very fun work experience and I'm still sad that it was so not like that. It wasn't that."

After The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip from the interview with a headline that reads "Elise Neal Says Will & Jada Pinkett-Smith Bringing 'Unhappy' Home Life To Work, Made Her Quit 'All Of Us'," the actress responded. "Ha! Fake news, I dont do interviews to do that kids, I hate that the world wants to take 2 minutes and run with that," she wrote. "The interview was to Promote my Film on BET "ALL IN " ( aired the next day) messy ain't me , and my peace and well being will always be most important, & I shine on always yall be blessed but get it correct ok? Checkd and health and wealth to u all." Listen to her comments for yourself below.