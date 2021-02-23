It's been nearly two years since El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted during what many described as the "trial of the century." The U.S. Government's attempts to incarcerate the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel finally happened, but Chapo has a tendency to find his way out. It's happened twice, actually. Apparently, there was a third attempt that was being plotted out.

According to TMZ, El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Aispora is currently facing a charge of "participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for importation to the U.S."

Police said that she was involved in a conspiracy to get El Chapo out of prison. The feds said that she was in on a plot with a few others to get El Chapo out of prison on July 11th, 2015 in Mexico. Police said a second attempt was later made after Chapo was recaptured by police. He was extradited to the United States in Jan. 2017 which ultimately spoiled those plans.

Aispuro appeared on VH1's Cartel Crew in 2019 as a guest star on the show. Chances are we might not see too much of her on that show in the future unless this ends up making its way onto the plotline of the next season.

