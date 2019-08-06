Who'd have thunk a low-key Top 50 Rappers list would have sparked such a wide-ranging and passionate debate? Such was exactly what ended up happening yesterday, after The Brew Podcast put forth their own Top 50 lined with stellar lyricists and the occasional incendiary take. Though many of the inductees ultimately ended up responding, including 3rd overall Joe Buddenand 50th placement Lloyd Banks, some opted to take matters into their own hands in response. At least, that's what Hot 97's Ebro and Rosenberg ended up doing.

Today, the Radio Hosts and media personalities took to Instagram to unveil their respective Top 50s, branding them with an added label of "authenticity." Now, whether you deem their opinions as more valid than your own is entirely at your discretion. Yet it remains interesting to see where their loyalties lie, and each list features some interesting takes and surprises. To be fair, narrowing down a discussion of this nature is a Herculean task, and one too difficult to pen in a reactionary fashion. However, that doesn't mean it isn't fun to try.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

As for the lists themselves: Ebro seems to value Jay-Z's position as number one (a take which I would likewise endorse), keeping his top three local with placements for Big and Nas. Kendrick, Cole, and Eminem all earn top ten positions, though current favorite Drake is reserved for the late twenties. Curiously, Ebro has Remy Ma beating Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kanye West, and many more. And for that matter, where is Royce Da 5'9, a man capable of outrapping ninety-percent of this list while half-asleep?

Rosenberg's list is cut from a similar cloth, though one has to wonder why Freddie Gibbs was omitted, given everything he's contributed to the game - what more does the man have to do? For the most part, Rosenberg keeps it OG status, highlighting many of the game's legends and pioneers; it's clear he places great value on a trailblazer, as evidenced by his high placements for KRS One, Slick Rick, and Redman. Overall, both lists feature many respectable opinions, at least as I see it. It's not entirely easy to apply a top 50 grading rubric to hip-hop, but damned if it isn't a road worth traveling. No pressure, but what's your top ten? And more importantly, why is Big Boi always so far away from Andre? Can we stop acting like Daddy Fat Saxx was getting washed on every OutKast track?