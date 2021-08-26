Hip Hop fans have been revisiting—or learning for the first time about—the life and death of Eazy-E thanks to a new docuseries. The Rap icon entered the music scene back in the 1980s as he and his Los Angeles peers, including Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, began to make waves, and soon, their group N.W.A. were helping to put Compton on the map. They topped the charts, toured the world, and engaged in beefs that are still talked about today, but in 1995, the world was shocked when news circulated that Eazy-E had been hospitalized. Soon, it was revealed that he was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. One month later, he reportedly died of AIDS-related pneumonia.

His daughter, Ebie, has helped produce The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E, a WEtv docuseries that has examined little or unknown facts about her father's career, as well as investigating conspiracies about his death. Ahead of Thursday's (August 26) episode, HNHH has two exclusive clips involving Eazy-E and N.W.A.'s manager, Jerry Heller, as well as allegations that federal authorities were aware of racist organizations calling for Eazy's death.



Al Pereira / Contributor / Getty Images

In the first clip, Heller sits down with journalist Jasmine Simpkins to address the longstanding rumors that he allegedly stole money during his reign with the artists. Ice Cube has even spoken about the gossip as well and in the clip, they played the audio of the Cube stating that Heller had been fired because "the finances wasn't right."

In the second clip, Jasmine gets to listen to the last interview Eazy-E did before his death. In the audio, the late rapper revealed that the Ku Klux Klan and skinheads had put out hits on his and Rodney King's lives. "They wanted to start a race war," Eazy is heard saying. "I was one person that people probably would care about if something was to happen to him."

The interviewer is then heard asking if federal authorities let him know that there were threats against him, King, and the First A.M.E. Church. "The F.B.I. didn't warn me," the rapper answered. Check out both clips below and make sure to tune in to The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E on WEtv on Thursday (August 26) at 10/9C.