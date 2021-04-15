It was the Rap beef heard around the world and until this day, Hip Hop fans still discuss Ice Cube's infamous rift with N.W.A. The feud led to a series of diss tracks that have become classics, but later, Ice Cube's anger toward his former friend and groupmate Eazy-E waned. Unfortunately, Eazy-E would die unexpectedly from complications of AIDS in 1995, rendering a verbal reconciliation impossible.

Ebie Wright was only four-years-old when her Rap star father passed away, and for years she's been working on a documentary about Eazy-E's life. In a chat with TooFab, Ebie claims Ice Cube has been "ducking and dodging" her, refusing to participate in the film. She boasted about how incredible the documentary was, but she had one hiccup. "The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I'm telling, who hasn't talked on it so far, I'm just being completely honest ... is Ice Cube."

“You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons, and I have a really good relationship with them,” Ebie said. “[Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson] actually told me that Ice Cube was willing,” she said. “He was gonna do whatever for me, and he was down. Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he’s been ducking and dodging.” Ebie knows that Cube is willing to speak about N.W.A. and Eazy-E because he's done so with othe r publications and podcasts.

“To be honest, I don’t know why Ice Cube wouldn’t talk about my dad with me,” she said. “I don’t know because again, he’s been on many platforms large and small, you know, talking about Eazy-E. So, I really don’t know. I don’t have the answer. We’d have to ask him.” Watch her clip with TooFab below.

