Ever since EarthGang first announced that Spillage Village was working on an album back in March, anticipation for the collective's big drop has been steadily building. With a roster boasting the talents of Olu, Wowgr8, J.I.D, Mereba, 6LACK, Jurdan Bryant, Benji, and Hollywood JB, it stands to reason that a welcome blend of musicality, lyricism, and Atlanta soul will be delivered upon Spilligion's September 25th release date. Furthering that notion are the two singles "End Of Daze" and "Baptize," point of which seem to indicate that the album will be among the sleeper hits of the year.

Today, EarthGang has taken to Twitter to share the album's full-song tracklist, with a Reddit deep-dive on Apple Music indicating the lineup breakdown for each song. As stated earlier, we've already heard two of the tracks, leaving ten up in the air. As for features, given the fact that Spillage Village is a collective, there don't appear to be too many assisting players. Still, the Vill did bring a few friends into the fold, namely Ant Clemons, Chance The Rapper, Lucky Daye, and Big Rube.

Check out the full tracklist below, and be sure to check back on September 25th for the entire Spilligion project to land in full. Are you excited about hearing some new music from the gang?

1. Spill Vill (EarthGang feat. Desi Banks)

2. Baptize (JID and EarthGang feat. Ant Clemons)

3. PsalmSing (Mereba, EarthGang, Benji and Hollywood JB)

4. Ea’alah (Family) [JID, Benji and EarthGang]

5. Mecca (Benji, EarthGang and JID)

6. Judas (JID feat. Ari Lennox, Buddy, Chance the Rapper and Masego)

7. Oshun (Benji, EarthGang, Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant and 6LACK)

8. Cupid (EarthGang and 6LACK feat. Lucky Daye)

9. Shiva (JID, Benji, EarthGang and Jurdan Bryant)

10. End Of Daze (EarthGang and JID feat. Jurdan Bryant, Mereba and Hollywood JB)

11. Hapi (Benji and EarthGang feat. Mereba and Big Rube)

12. Jupiter (JID, EarthGang, Mereba, Jurdan Bryant and Hollywood JB)