Spillage Village Goes To Church On "Baptize" Ft. Ant Clemons, Luke James, & Gallant

It's Spillage Village season and hip hop fans couldn't be more excited. The collective—J.I.D, Benji, EarthGang, Mereba, 6lack, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB—of talented artists will soon share their Spilligion project on September 25, an album that they announced to the world just yesterday (September 8). With the revelation comes a single from the record titled "Baptize" and it arrives months after Spillage Village dropped off their praised track, "End of Daze." This time around, Olu, Hollywood JB, and Christo come together to craft a beat that effortlessly supports verses by EarthGang and J.I.D.

Also featured on the track are Ant Clemons, Luke James, and Gallant who help round out the collaboration. "Baptize" is for rap fas who love lyrical prowess as each artist skillfully inputs Biblical and religious references, adding to the overall artistic theme of the Spilligion project. Stream "Baptize" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Burnin' that bush like Moses, hood on my back like Cobras

Eat the forbidden fruit, girl, it's a lot more I can show ya

Kickin' that sinful sh*t, like "Yo," to let y'all think it's over

Fresh out the fire, up indigo, officer pull you over (Ooh)

Killin' a n*gga in cold blood, get him a Christmas bonus

Wasn't until it went digital that you finally start takin' notice