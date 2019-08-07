It's been a long ride, but all good things must come to an end. After a few false starts, EarthGang are finally ready to deliver MirrorLand to the world. The duo of Johnny Venus and Wowgr8 took to Twitter to announce its arrival, confirming that their Dreamville debut is due for an undetermined September release. Though we have yet to receive a concrete date, it's clear that this is not a drill. MirrorLand is indeed coming, and we'll finally get a chance to find out how far light can bounce.

Following the release of the Young Thug-assisted "Proud Of U," the Colors Show-premiered "Up," and of course, Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 standout "Swivel," it's fair to say we have a slight idea of what's to be expected. And that's to say, the unexpected. Many have already pegged MirrorLand as a potential AOTY candidate, and while expectation is the death of enjoyment, it's fair to say that EarthGang have to talent to back it up.

Be sure to check back for more news on the upcoming release date, and chime in below. Are you excited to see what Johnny Venus and the artist formerly known as Doctur Dot have been cooking up?

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images