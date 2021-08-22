Earth, Wind & Fire Join Forces With Lucky Daye For "You Want My Love"

Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most legendary groups of all time, and over the years, they have been known for cranking out the hits. Despite being older now, they are still making new music, and fans are always excited for the vibes they provide. Recently, the group teamed up with r&b star Lucky Daye for a brand new track called "You Want My Love" and it is an immediate hit.

With its gorgeous guitar melodies and bouncy bass lines, this song will bring you back to those retro EWF vibes. As for Lucky Daye, his voice shines all throughout the track as he sings about love and that push and pull that comes with it. This is a great merging of old and new that will bring together multiple generations of music listeners.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain’t gotta say much, I can tell that love means somethin’ to you

And when we ain’t talkin’, your thoughts keep tellin’ you you’re feelin’ me too

So why you keep it bottled up? Open, open, let me show you what I could do