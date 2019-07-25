Longtime Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will be wearing a new uniform in the 2019 season for the first time since he broke into the league in 2010. The All-Pro safety left the Seahawks this off-season, signing a four-year, $55 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

In speaking about his former team with ESPN's Josina Anderson, Thomas explained that he doesn't regret his decision to give the finger to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll following his season-ending leg injury in October.

"I don't regret my decision," Thomas told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don't regret doing that to Pete." "I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn't being honest with me," Thomas added.

Norm Hall/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Thomas says he didn't think Carroll was being genuine when he showed concern on the field. The 30-year old Pro Bowler received some backlash for the gesture, but Carroll came to his defense telling reporters, "People that are criticizing whatever happened don't understand."

As for the end of his tenure in Seattle, Thomas says: