Earl Sweatshirt provided new music for the latest episode of Atlanta, titled, “The Most Atlanta." As confirmed by Pitchfork, the Los Angeles rapper's music was used as a stand-in for “experimental” songs by the character Blue Blood, as described by Paper Boi.

Blue Blood is revealed to have died three months prior to the setting of the episode, similar to MF DOOM, whose October death was made public on December 31, 2020. Throughout "The Most Atlanta," Paper Boi is led on a scavenger hunt by Blue Blood's lyrics which see him traveling to laundromats, movie theaters, and comic book shops.



Rachel Murray / Getty Images

While the plot doesn't make direct reference to MF DOOM, there are multiple parallels between Blue Blood and the late rapper.

This will be the final season of Atlanta, which premiered back in 2016.

The apparent tribute to DOOM comes shortly after Talib Kweli accused the rapper's longtime business partner, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt, of stealing DOOM’s rhyme book. The accusation was soon confirmed by DOOM’s widow, Jasmine Dumile.

"We had hoped after DOOM transitioned Egon would do the right thing and return the books to the family but he has continued to ignore these requests," Dumile said in a statement acquired by TMZ. "Unfortunately, Egon is not the only former associate abusing the likeness, art and life's work of DOOM."

Check out a trailer for season 4 of Atlanta below.

[Via]