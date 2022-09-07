MF DOOM's widow, Jasmine Dumile, has confirmed that a "former associate" still has possession of her late husband's rhyme book and refuses to give it over despite several unsuccessful attempts, even before DOOM passed away in October 2020. The accusation comes after Talib Kweli called out Eothen “Egon” Alapatt for being a “culture vulture” and stealing DOOM's rhyme book.

"We had hoped after DOOM transitioned Egon would do the right thing and return the books to the family but he has continued to ignore these requests," Dumile said in a statement acquired by TMZ. "Unfortunately, Egon is not the only former associate abusing the likeness, art and life's work of DOOM."



Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Alapatt, who owns Now-Again Records, is a former business partner of DOOM and Madlib.

Kweli slammed Egon on social media, last week, labeling any friendship between the executive and DOOM a charade.

“This is a non Black person who routinely takes advantage of Black artists and brags about it,” he wrote in a post, before listing several of his offenses.

He added: "MF DOOM officiated this mans wedding FOR FREE, but then later stopped rocking with him because of his devil ways. Someone tag nowagain and asking Egon why he stole MF DOOM rhyme book, he got me blocked. The era of the culture vulture is OVER."

DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020, but it was not made public until Jasmine announced it on December 31, 2020. No cause of death was given.

Check out Kweli's recent post below.





