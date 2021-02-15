The Philidelphia Eagles are reportedly discussing a trade involving Zach Ertz with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks, according to SI.com’s Ed Kracz. Ertz is coming off of the worst statistical season of his career and the Eagles appear to be entering a rebuilding stage with quarterback Carson Wentz also being the subject of trade speculation.



Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Ertz finished the 2020 season with just 335 yards and one touchdown. The team reportedly intended to trade Ertz prior to the deadline earlier in the season, however, a last-minute ankle injury prevented the possibility.

“I’m not someone to hold grudges by any means,” Ertz said the day after the 2020 season ended. “I truly love everything this organization stands for and a lot of because Mr. (Jeff) Lurie, Howie (Roseman) and Doug (Pederson) run it a certain way. Obviously, it is a business. This has kind of been my first taste of that business. So for me I’ll never hold a grudge. Everyone’s trying to do their job to the best of their ability, just like I am each and every week, and I’m excited about the future.”

The Colts are an easy target for the Eagles who could also send Wentz to Indianapolis as well. Both players performed well under Frank Reich when he was the Eagles' offensive coordinator.

The Seahawks could also use Wentz to fill up an otherwise thin tight end position on their roster.

