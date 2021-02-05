Just a few years ago, Carson Wentz was an NFL MVP who seemed to be unstoppable. In the midst of a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz got injured which allowed Nick Foles to take the reigns and lead the team to a championship. Despite Wentz missing out on the glory, the Eagles kept him as their starting QB although unfortunately, he has completely lost his confidence and he even lost his job to Jalen Hurts last season, which felt like the final nail in the coffin.

Since that time, many have anticipated a Wentz trade with teams like the Indianapolis Colts at the top of the list. Over the last few weeks, Wentz's status has remained under wraps although according to Eagles reporter Les Bowen, it seems like many around the league feel like a Wentz deal could be around the corner, as both sides have remained silent.

For now, however, Wentz's status still remains up in the air until the Eagles decide to actually pull the trigger. Wentz has lost a lot of his confidence with his team, and there is no doubt that at this point, he would probably prefer a change of scenery.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images