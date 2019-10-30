EA Sports has once again pulled the plug on their latest NBA Live video game, marking the fourth time this decade that they've done so. Rather than delaying the release of NBA Live 20, the company has instead decided to shift their focus to next-gen consoles such as Playstation 5.

“We’re not launching a new NBA Live HD product this season,” EA chief executive Andrew Wilson told investors Tuesday. “Instead, we’re expanding our vision, leaning hard into the new leading-edge platforms, and taking the time to ensure we deliver against the opportunity for our players.”

EA Sports issued a statement that reads: "We're excited by our progress but remain hyper ambitious - so we're not going to release NBA Live 20 this season. Alongside the NBA and NBPA, we have our sights set on creating something fresh for the next generation of players and platforms. We know we need to earn our future every step of the way, so we're taking time to get it right for our players."

The basketball video game landscape has been dominated by 2K for years, so NBA Live will need to come with some strong updates and developments to compete with NBA 2K. And even then, EA will have their work cut out for them.