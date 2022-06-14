E-40 had a wholesome run-in with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night while supporting his hometown Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics. A clip of the interaction began trending on Twitter shortly afterward, with fans loving the moment.

While it can't be heard what the two music legends say to one another, they appear to be all smiles.

"The soft greeting E-40 gives to Blu Ivy is wonderful," one fan wrote in response to the clip.



Robert Reiners / Getty Images

Another praised 40 for not being overbearing in the situation: "It’s the way E-40 respected Jay-Z and Blue Ivy for me. He did not touch her and instead greeted her with respect and space by not putting her in a awkward position for a hug, like most men do to young girls.

That man was raised right."

E-40's Warriors went on to take Game 5 104-94, canceling out an off shooting from Steph Curry with one of the best games of Andrew Wiggins' career. The 27-year-old finished with 26 points on 12-of-23 shooting, 13 rebounds, two steals, two assists, and one block.

They'll look to close the series out on the road in Game 6 in Boston on Thursday night.

Check out E-40's interaction with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, as well as the responses from fans, below.