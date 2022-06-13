Over the course of the last week or so, there has been quite a bit of debate surrounding who is leading the pack for NBA Finals MVP. For now, it seems as though Steph Curry is leading the fight as his Golden State Warriors are tied with the Boston Celtics at two games apiece. The Warriors would be nowhere without Curry and it is clear that the point guard is the best offensive player in the whole Finals right now.

Having said that, MVP has always gone to a player on the winning team. After all, it's weird to award a player with the Finals MVP trophy when the other team is on the court celebrating. Magic Johnson, however, believes this unwritten rule should be broken for this year's Finals. As he wrote below, Curry has been so good that he should be the Finals MVP, regardless of the outcome of the series.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

"I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games," Johnson said.

This is a take that will probably rattle some purists out there. It is something that has happened in the NHL before, however, it seldom happens in the NBA or NFL. With that in mind, it is a safe bet that it will not happen in 2022.

Let us know what you think of Magic's take, in the comments below.