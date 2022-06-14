Andrew Wiggins was considered a bust just a few years ago. After being selected with the first overall pick, Wiggins did not excel with the Minnesota Timberwolves. While he was by no stretch the worst first overall pick ever, he was still looking pretty pedestrian out on the court. With this in mind, no one could have predicted how he would eventually turn his career around with the Golden State Warriors.

Last night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Wiggins showed up and showed out and he notched 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the team to a win and a 3-2 series lead. This was Wiggins' best game of the playoffs thus far and he ended up leading the team in points.

His play out on the court was so impressive that fans on Twitter could not believe what they were seeing. It led to plenty of "dog in him" memes but it also led to a new debate about Finals MVP. With Steph Curry looking a bit shaky in an important game, some believe that Wiggins could very well become the leading candidate for Finals MVP if he is the best player if and when the Warriors close out the series.

These arguments may be a bit of a stretch at this point, however, it speaks to just how well Wiggins has changed the narrative surrounding him. Fans love him right now and it's great to see a player have a resurgence like this.

