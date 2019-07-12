Throughout Dwyane Wade's "One Last Dance" retirement tour this past season, the future Hall of Famer swapped jerseys with a number of his longtime friends and rivals, as well as some of the game's up and coming stars.

For instance, Wade's post-game jersey exchange included the likes of Jimmy Butler, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Paul George and Anthony Davis, as well as D'Angelo Russell, Kemba Walker, Terry Rozier and Isaiah Thomas. And what do all of those players have in common? They will all be playing for different teams in the 2019-20 season.

Following the most recent blockbuster trade that sent Westbrook to the Rockets and CP3 to OKC, Wade admitted that his jersey swap collection is "looking kinda bootleg" right now.