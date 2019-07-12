ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped yet another "Woj Bomb" on Thursday night, as he broke the news that Russell Westbrook had been traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and a handful of future first round draft picks.

At the time the Thunder-Rockets trade was announced, Westbrook was actually hosting a comedy show in Tulsa, Oklahoma as part of a charity event to benefit the “Light It Up" Foundation. As seen in the footage embedded below, the eight-time All Star took some time to thank everyone for coming out, and later met with fans in the crowd.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third consecutive season last year, averaging 22.9 points to go along with 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. The Thunder finished with a 49-33 record, but were eliminated by the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the first round and they're now in full rebuild mode.

As part of the Westbrook-CP3 deal, OKC acquired two first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 ( both protected Nos. 1-4) and two pick swaps in 2021 and 2025, according to ESPN.