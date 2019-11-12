When Dwyane Wade announced his retirement from the NBA, many Miami Heat fans were sad and left wondering what would become of their favorite team. It's hard to replace such a legendary player like Wade but somehow, they were able to do it. In the offseason, Jimmy Butler came to the squad and so far, he has played lights out for them and has even led them to a winning record that has them in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

Butler has had a bit of a negative reputation these last few years but it doesn't seem like he cares too much. In a recent interview with Complex, Wade was asked about Butler's past and whether or not it matters. As it turns out, Wade isn't worried one bit about his former teammate.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"I don’t think Jimmy really cares about the perception that’s put out there. Jimmy knows who he is. He’s okay with that," Wade said. "He’s a guy who wants to win. He would do whatever it takes to do that. When you go from being unheard of, to being an All-Star, to being one of the best players in the game, you understand how much work you put in to do that. You want to bring others along as well with those work habits. Give me a Jimmy Butler on any team in my life and I know I’ll be successful."

If Butler can continue to put up results for the Heat, it's not going to matter what his reputation is. All that matters is that he continues to put up points and so far, that's exactly what he's doing.