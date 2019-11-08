Miami Heat players' video-bombing post-game interviews reached a peak during the "Big 3" era, when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh would routinely crash each others post-game discussions. It appears that the new-look Heat are attempting to bring back the post-game video bombs, but Jimmy Butler isn't having any of it.

Following Miami's 124-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, Meyers Leonard and Bam Adebayo (aka the 3:30am crew) attempted to get some extra TV time during Butler's interview but he quickly sent them packing. “It’s not about them right now... It’s about me," Butler joked.

Butler led all scorers in the win with 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists, as the Heat improved to 6-2 on the season. The Heat signed the veteran All-Star to a four-year, $142 million contract this off-season as part of a sign and trade with the Philadelphia 76ers - a move that some questioned.

Speaking of those critics, Butler recently explained to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes: