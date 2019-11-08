“It’s not about them right now... It’s about me"
Miami Heat players' video-bombing post-game interviews reached a peak during the "Big 3" era, when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh would routinely crash each others post-game discussions. It appears that the new-look Heat are attempting to bring back the post-game video bombs, but Jimmy Butler isn't having any of it.
Following Miami's 124-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, Meyers Leonard and Bam Adebayo (aka the 3:30am crew) attempted to get some extra TV time during Butler's interview but he quickly sent them packing. “It’s not about them right now... It’s about me," Butler joked.
Butler led all scorers in the win with 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists, as the Heat improved to 6-2 on the season. The Heat signed the veteran All-Star to a four-year, $142 million contract this off-season as part of a sign and trade with the Philadelphia 76ers - a move that some questioned.
Speaking of those critics, Butler recently explained to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:
"Motherfuckers act like I'm not a good basketball player. Like for real. Just think about that. Like I can't come in and make a huge difference. I'm not going to say 'carry a team' because nobody can do it by themselves and I mean that. I'm not putting it all on myself, but I know what I'm capable of. I know what I bring to any and all situations, and the group of guys that we have is the group of guys that I want to play with.
"When I look down the line and as we're talking about it as an organization on this roster, I know what these guys are capable of. These guys are built like me. We're one in the same and so they're only going to get better and they're not going to get complacent. This is me. I see myself in every one of these guys around this locker room."