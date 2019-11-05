Jimmy Butler is known to be one of the most competitive players in the entire NBA and when he signed with the Miami Heat, it was clear what he was trying to do. For the first time in his career, Butler was looking to become the clear cut number one option and so far, it's been working for the team. Regardless, Butler feels like much of the conversation surrounding his name has been disrespectful and even had some harsh words for other players in the league. For instance, while speaking to Vince Carter on his podcast, Butler seemingly threw some shots at Lance Stephenson.

"I was watching guys play, and I was like, 'I know I’m not that good of a basketball player, but I know I can make it if this guy can make it," Butler said. "I always saw Lance Stephenson. I saw him, and I was like, 'Nah man, if he in the league then I can be in the league. He is a talented assplayer, don't get me wrong, but if he can do it, I can do it." Stephenson saw these comments and took to Twitter where he set the record straight.

"Idk how to take that comment by @jimmybutler. That boy look up to me don’t downgrade talent I motivate you to work hard and get in that gym. You love my game don’t be scared to say it," Butler wrote.

Stephenson is currently playing in China so we won't get to see him take his frustrations out on Butler this season. Needless to say, it seems like these two will be at odds for a little while.