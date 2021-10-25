Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union posed together shirtless with matching pants for the couple's latest Instagram photo. Wade’s stylist, Jason Bolden, also posted the fit on his page.

"Fittings @dwyanewade," Union captioned the photo. "Welcome to #ScorpioSzn."



During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Union revealed that she helps Wade pick out his outfits.

“He likes a slim fit. And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, ‘Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut. I can see your heartbeat,” she joked on the show, last month.

She also mentioned warning Wade if his outfits are too much: “I will give him a heads up that it could be a problem. He rarely listens. And he’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'”

Union and Wade married on August 30, 2014, after dating for several years. The two share a 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia. Wade's son, Zaire, recently was drafted into the G-League by the Salt Lake City Stars.

Check out the couple's new photo below.

