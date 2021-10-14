Zaire Wade, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade’s 19 year-old son, recently signed a standard player contract with the NBA G League’s Salt Lake City Stars, the Utah Jazz’s affiliate, per NBA Insider Shams Charania on Twitter.

Dwyane Wade retired from the NBA back in 2019, and has since taken over as part-owner of the Jazz. On October 11th, the proud father posted a video announcing the news.

Zaire previously played at high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon in California with LeBron James’ son Bronny, before eventually transferring in 2020 after disputes with playing time. Zaire then attended Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, where, unfortunately, a large part of his season was lost after tearing a ligament in his right ankle.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Still, Zaire Wade received college offers from schools like Toledo, South Carolina, DePaul and Rhode Island. However, the former 3-star recruit will elect to bypass the collegiate route and head straight for the G League, a decision becoming increasingly common amongst amateur players.

In a video the proud father shared on IG, Zaire can be seen putting the finishing touches on his contract, before exclaiming "Ohhh! There it is. Damn. Signed." He goes on to commemorate the day, stating, "I feel good, I feel confident. I just signed the standard player contract for the G League. October 11, 2021. 19 years old. Yessir."

With the Salt Lake City Stars, Zaire will attempt to follow in his father’s NBA footsteps.

Check out the IG announcement below.