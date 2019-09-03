Dwight Howard was desperately looking for a new team this summer and after DeMarcus Cousins went down with an injury, the Los Angeles Lakers took the opportunity to sign the veteran big man. It still remains to be seen how the Lakers will do with Howard this season, although both sides seem to be excited about this marriage. In many ways, Howard will be trying to reconcile for his first stint with the Lakers and if he can help them win a championship, all will be forgiven.

While appearing on “The Stephen A. Smith Show," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne explained how it's actually Anthony Davis who helped solidify a deal between the Lakers and Howard.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Per Shelburne:

“The reason that Dwight is a Laker is because Anthony Davis doesn’t want to play the five. He doesn’t want to play against the big centers in the Western Conference. He needs a big dude next to him that can eat up some of those minutes and take some of that physical pounding from Nikola Jokic or (Jusuf) Nurkic or any of the centers you want to name out West ... Anthony Davis doesn’t want to be that guy, and so he had a big say in whether or not Dwight was going to be cast in this role for them.”

The Lakers have an abundance of talent this season and will be one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference. Their biggest opponents will be the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers and only time will tell which team reigns supreme.

