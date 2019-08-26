Dwight Howard officially cleared waivers on Monday and is therefore clear to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, as reported last week.

According to Shams Charania, Howard will be wearing No. 39 for the Lakers in the upcoming season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that Howard was 25 pounds lighter and proved that his back was healthy, but it seems as though he'll be on a short leash despite saying all the right things during his visit with the Lakers. Woj also noted that Howard's deal is non-guaranteed and "he's been warned" that he'll be "judged by his actions, not words."

On Tuesday, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Howard will earn $14,490 for each day he is on the Lakers roster, starting October 21.

Howard, 33, spent just one season with the Lakers in 2012-13, when he averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while being selected to the All-Star team.

He left the team in order to join the Houston Rockets that summer and has bounced around the league since then, including a nine-game stint with the Washington Wizards last season. Prior to that, he appeared in 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets, where he posted 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night.