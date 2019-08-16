Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL this week, marking his third major injury in the last 19 months. The six-time All Star, who signed a one, year $3.5 million contract with the Lakers last month, will likely miss most, if not all, of the 2019-20 season as a result.

As seen in the video embedded below, the devastating injury occurred as Cousins was going up for a layup during a pickup basketball game in Las Vegas.

As noted, Cousins just can not seem to stay healthy as of late. It all began with the achilles injury he suffered in January 2018 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, which cost him most of the 2018-19 campaign.

In his 30 regular season games with the Golden State Warriors, Boogie averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, but was bit by the injury bug again when he tore his quad in the opening round of the playoffs. Although he was able to return for the NBA Finals, Cousins explained to ESPN's Rachel Nichols after the injury, “I was just ready to quit. Like, throw the towel in."

The 28-year old boasts career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but his recent injury history is threatening to derail his All-Star caliber play. A timetable for his recovery has not yet been announced.