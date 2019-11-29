On Thanksgiving nights, Bleacher Report’s wrestling page decided to tweet out a question to its twitter followers asking who’d they put on their Mount Rushmore of wrestling? Well ironically enough, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson caught wind of the question and decided to chime in himself, to which he said Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino, and Steven Austin.

"I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star's impact and drawing power during their respective runs," Dwayne Johnson wrote with a retweet. "Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate," he added, referencing how his face appears on Mount Rushmore in the original tweet. "I'd go with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino, and Steven Austin.”

Later, when one of his followers pointed out that André the Giant was getting "no love," Johnson said that both him and the Undertaker are "rare air you can't quantify or compare."

“Andres the extremely rare anomaly. As is Undertaker. They’re both rare air you can’t quantify or compare. Literally they sit at a table for only two.” Check out that tweet (below) and let us know what you think.

Who would you have on your Mount Rushmore of wrestling?