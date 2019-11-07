Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Under Armour have today announced the latest chapter of Project Rock sneakers and apparel with the UA Freedom Collection.

The People's Champ and UA are using the latest Project Rock collection – in tandem with the UA Freedom initiative – to celebrate and honor the brave men and women who are dedicated to protecting us and our country, every single day.

The UA Freedom collection includes a range of apparel such as hoodies, sweatpants and t-shirt shirts, as well as a brand new red, white and blue colorway of the PR2 training sneaker.

According to Under Armour, distribution of the Project Rock x UA Freedom collection will help support Fisher House – a foundation that provides a network of comfort homes around the world for families of veterans where they can stay at no cost while their military family members receive treatment at nearby military hospitals and Veterans Affairs medical centers.

