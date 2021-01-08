mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

dvsn Reimagines Two Kings Of Leon Hits On "Use Somebody" Single

Erika Marie
January 08, 2021 02:24
Image Provided By PublicistImage Provided By Publicist
The track is featured on the R&B duo's January 15 release, "Amusing Her Feelings."


Canadian R&B duo dvsn is reportedly cooking up something new as it's been shared that their forthcoming album, Amusing Her Feelings, is set to arrive next week courtesy of OVO Sound. The project is a continuation of their third studio album A Muse In Her Feelings, and as they prepare for their next release, they've returned with their latest single, "Use Somebody."

On "Use Somebody," dvsn gets inventive as they both cover and blend two hit songs by alt-rock band King of Leon: "Use Somebody" and "Sex On Fire." Daniel Daley’s resounding vocals and Nineteen85’s multi-layered production creates a sonic space that will soon be hailed as a bedroom anthem. As we wait for the release of Amusing Her Feelings on January 15, stream "Use Somebody" by dvsn and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Off in the night, while you live it up, I'm off to sleep
And I'm waging wars to shape the poet and the beat, yeah
I hope it's gonna make you notice
I hopÐµ it's gonna make you no-, make you notice

