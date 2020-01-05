The OVO camp is constantly working and it appears as though they're readying a major year ahead. In the last few weeks, we've received new music from Drake and a lengthy interview -- a sure sign he has an album on the way -- confirmation of a new PartyNextDoor album, and Popcaan dropped his debut project on the label, among other things. But it appears as though we've received a hint at who on the OVO roster will deliver the label's first album of the 2020s.

DVSN initially announced their third studio album in April 2019 but fans spent the majority of the year wondering whether it would arrive before the end of the year. It didn't but it appears as though we aren't too far away from receiving the project. DVSN's Nineteen85 confirmed on Twitter this week that the album is on the way and is set to arrive in February. He didn't clarify when it would be arriving but given the fact that Valentine's Day lands on a Friday, it would appear to be a perfect opportunity to release some baby-makin' music.

Since the album's announcement, they rolled out a few singles throughout the year. They came through with two new songs in the summer, "Miss Me?" and "In Between" and at the end of October, they teamed up with Future on "No Cryin."