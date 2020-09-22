mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Duke Deuce Is On Fire With "Duke Nukem Freestyle"

Aron A.
September 21, 2020 21:13
Duke Nukem Freestyle
Duke Deuce lets his charisma shine on "Duke Nukem Freestyle."


Quality Control might have Lil Baby and Migos as their flagship artists but there's a lot of talent coming out of their camp that hasn't been getting its rightful attention. Duke Deuce, for example, is delivering the streets exactly what they need with each drop. It's been a huge year for him, as well. In February, he unleashed his latest project, Memphis Massacre 2. However, it feels like he's revving up to drop some more music in the near future.

After keeping the strip clubs on lock with the Mulatto-assisted, "KIRK" back in July, Duke Deuce feeds the people with his latest, "Duke Nukem Freestyle." Over head-bopping production, Duke Deuce comes through with no-hook, ferociously attacking the beat with charisma and humorous punchlines like, "Boy, you underage/ I do not fuck with 12." Check out his latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics
M-E-M-P-H-I-S, my city known for pimpin'
2020 ain't shit, change for breakin' bitches
To be honest, I ain't used to havin' girlfriends
I'm used to hoes settin' n***as up to get the back end

Duke Deuce
