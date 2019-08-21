Duke Deuce Dances Might Start Another Viral Dance Challenge With "Grab A..." Video

Dance along.

In June, Duke Deuce dropped the music video for "Yeh", one of his other cuts off of Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2. Within a month, the video had accumulated its first million views (it has now surpassed the three million mark), which can be largely credited to the "Style Dance" featured in it. The "Style Dance" that Duke Deuce and his homies do in the video is a variation of Memphis juking that people started emulating on social media. Duke Deuce is already a hometown sensation, but now that he has signed to Quality Control and is featured three times on their star-studded compilation album, expect to be seeing his charismatic raps and videos spreading widely soon.

The video for the Tay Keith-produced track, "Grab A...", follows the same formula that sent "Yeh" into viral territory. Duke and his friends do some more choreographed dancing on a Tarmac. The party alternates back and forth from being located within a jet and adjacent to it. His cadence on the chorus has the playful energy of a nursery rhyme. It'll have you bobbing along and laughing as you watch glock-toting pilots join the dance circle. When Duke Deuce raps, "I'm the illest in the city, even got the nuns fucking with me," a seductive nun suddenly appears in the jet to vibe with the rest of them. All in all, this video is a good time.