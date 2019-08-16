mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quality Control Delivers Their 36-Track "Control The Streets, Volume 2" Compilation

Erika Marie
August 16, 2019 00:16
Control The Streets, Volume 2
Quality Control

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
A massive undertaking.


Quality Control Music has enough tracks on Control The Streets, Volume 2 to drop a new single every week for the rest of the year and still have songs to spare. For the last few weeks, the label has been steadily delivering music from the compilation in anticipation of CTSV2's release, but when it was revealed that the project has a whopping three dozen songs, fans were surprised.

Every artist on Quality Control Music's roster makes an appearance: Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Marlo, Lil Baby, Domingo, Duke Deuce, Mango Foo, Street Bud, 24Heavy, Kollision, Jordan Hollywood, Layton Greene, Dayytona Foxx, DJ Durel, Stefflon Don, YRN Lingo, and YRN Murk. Other chart-toppers who lent their talents to CTSV2 include French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Meek Mill, Mustard, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Tee Grizzley, Gucci Mane, and DaBaby.

There's an eclectic mix on this one, so set aside some time, give this one a good listen, and let us know which Quality Control collabs are the best bangers on the record.

 

