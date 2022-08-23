Dua Lipa is stepping into her 27th year in style, wearing a sky-high pair of white chunky platform heels and just about the tiniest (and sparkliest) top we've ever seen. The English songstress celebrates her birthday today (August 22), and has been sharing some glamorous, fun-spirited photos to her Instagram feed to commemorate the big event.

On Monday, she delivered a series of snaps in the aforementioned Marc Jacobs outfit, which she captioned "Birthday week."

Dua Lipa attends the 2020 Global Awards -- John Phillips/Getty Images

Uploads in the photo dump find her laying pool-side in the almost-all-white look, crouching while winking in a field of green grass, and partying the night away with friends like British influencer Sarah Lysander, mental health advocate Rosie Viva and her yoga instructor Anabella Landa.

Down in the comment section, friends and fans wrote replies like, "Wowww she's serving," "A Leo Queen!" and "Happiest of Happy Birthdays!! Love always," from the renowned designer of her OOTD himself.





Not long after that, the Future Nostalgia artist dropped off more photos – this time rocking her version of a Canadian tuxedo, complete with a denim string bikini layered under a midi skirt with extremely high side slits, as well as a pair of Dior boots.

"27 feels like heaven," she wrote alongside a butterfly and evil eye emoji. "Thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!!"





In other news, earlier this month Dua Lipa was given the honour of being named Kosovo's honourary ambassador – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

