Dua Lipa is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and apparently the Balkan state of Kosovo has taken note of her work and sees it worthy of an Honorary Ambassadorship. The singer was set to perform at the Sunny Hill Festival in the region, and before the show she shared the news. In an Instagram post, Lipa announced that the president of Kosovo had named her an Honorary Ambassador of the state.

"Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani," wrote the "Levitating" singer. She referred to some of the geopolitical issues Kosovo has faced. "It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference," she continued. "The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel, and to dream big."

Antony Jones/Getty Images

While Dua Lipa was raised in London, England, her parents are Kosovan Albanian. As such, Lipa has often spoken up about the hardships Kosovans have faced. The singer shared the letter she received from Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani. "Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist," Osmani wrote. "But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable."

Check out Dua Lipa with the president below.

