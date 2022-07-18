Dua Lipa and DaBaby are unlikely to hop on a track together again anytime soon, but that doesn't mean that the Billion Dollar Baby didn't make away with a hefty payday before the two artist's relationship turned sour.

Back in October of 2020, the English songstress shared a remix of her "Levitating" track featuring Johnathan Kirk, though it didn't get nearly as much exposure as it was intended to after DB shared a heinous homophobic rant during his set at Rolling Loud.

Dua was quick to condemn the 30-year-old for his harmful comments about people diagnosed with HIV. "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments," she wrote on Instagram last summer.

"I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

Though many were upset with Baby for what he said on stage at RL that night, according to one of his label's artists, it had no bearing on how booked and busy he was at the time.





During a sitdown with VladTV, Stunna 4 Vegas said that the "ROCKSTAR" artist's cash and car flow didn't stop. At the height of the controversy, he shared "Lonely" with Lil Wayne, which landed him back on the Billboard chart, peaking at No. 2.

The joint track also went 4x platinum, though DaBaby eventually had his credit revoked due to the backlash he was facing.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stunna alleged that his label head made a cool $350K for collaborating with Dua Lipa – check it out in the video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]