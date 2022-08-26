mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dro Kenji Nabs Features From Mike Dimes, NoCap & More On "ANYWHERE BUT HERE" Album

Hayley Hynes
August 26, 2022 18:30
ANYWHERE BUT HERE
Dro Kenji

The 13-track effort follows "LOST IN HERE," which arrived earlier this month.


Dro Kenji is clearly feeling ambitious as of late, as the "SHALLOW" rapper just delivered his second project so far this month (and third of 2022), ANYWHERE BUT HERE, on which he worked with names like Midwxst, Ka$hdami, NoCap, Mike Dimes, and DC The Don.

Before delivering 13 new songs this Friday (August 26), Kenji shared LOST IN HERE on August 5th, which also boasted appearances from Dimes and DC, as well as Jasiah on "MARS."

The two recent arrivals come months after the "Kill Cupid" hitmaker dropped off his WITH OR WITHOUT YOU album back in January.

It remains unclear if Kenji has plans to share any more new music before 2022 is up, but one thing is evidently obvious – he only continues to hone his craft with each new arrival.

Stream ANYWHERE BUT HERE on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know which titles are your top three favourite down in the comments.

ANYWHERE BUT HERE Tracklist:

1. OH WOW

2. THEY DON'T KNOW

3. SO WHAT (feat. DC THE DON)

4. STEP BACK (feat. MIKE DIMES)

5. FEELS LIKE A DREAM

6. SHALLOW

7. MONSTER (feat. NOCAP)

8. CIGAR

9. ARCADE

10. HOW U FEEL?

11. KILL EM FOR ME (feat. KA$HDAMI)

12. ALONE (feat. MIDWXST)

13. DROWN

