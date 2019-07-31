Not only is Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 one of the year's best albums thus far, but it's also proving to be one of the most successful. The stacked roster recently took to Instagram to share the tidings, confirming that the project had indeed been certified gold by the RIAA. As of now, the album has a few singles in rotation, including the massively successful "Middle Child" and the still-buzzing posse cut "Down Bad." It's fair to say that the project has no shortage of possible singles, but in order to sustain momentum on the quest for platinum, one must be chosen carefully.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Perhaps "Under The Sun" would make for a wise choice, given the involvement of buzzing rapper (and Ib's favorite non-Dreamville artist)DaBaby. Or perhaps the fan-favorite "1993," though the lack of cohesive structure might make sustained radio play difficult. Either way, in Cole and Ib we trust; they've come this far, after all. Wherever the chips fall, the entire Dreamville team is deserving of congratulations. The fact that a project born from such a healthy, wholesome creative space can thrive in the commercial market is nothing short of inspiring.

Are you still bumping Revenge Of The Dreamers 3? And if so, do you think it can hold it down as one of the year's lone hip-hop albums to go platinum?