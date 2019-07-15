Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 is the number one album in the country, and rightfully so. A masterclass in capturing the collaborative spirit, Dreamers 3 united countless artists of all walks of life, many of whom walked away from the sessions with a newfound perspective on the process. With a hot-streak riding J. Cole at the helm, Dreamers 3 also served as an introduction to the widespread talent on the Ville's roster, with notable turns from J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, and Ari Lennox. Yet they weren't alone in contributing, and as such, the number one victory was enjoyed by a variety of different artists.

Of course, those within the roster certainly embraced the sweet taste of their hard-earned victory.

And while he's not a Dreamville member, Guapdad4000 embraced the project with the passion he might reserve for his own work. Clearly, the team is feeling more than validated, and one has to wonder if the widespread acclaim Dreamers 3 is receiving will have an effect on the label's emerging talent. We're still patiently waiting for MirrorLand, and it wouldn't be surprising to see EarthGang reaping the benefits of a number one drop, likewise for Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

And lest we forget, there are still plenty of unreleased Dreamers 3 joints chilling in the cut - has there ever been a more anticipated "deluxe version" in hip-hop? Congrats to J. Cole and the Dreamers on a job well done!