Where do your loyalties lie? If you stand proudly behind the Dreamville family, who recently secured a monumental Album Of The Year Grammy nomination, then perhaps you oughta represent accordingly. The label recently unveiled a new collection of Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 merchandise, including hoodies in a variety of T-shirts and styles. One particular highlight is the "Black Dreamers" shirt, which features stylized comic book artwork depicting our heroes in action.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Should you be interested in copping some Dreamville threads, be sure to head over to their official website right here. Don't plan your Christmas shopping around the Ville's schedule, however -- the clothing only begins shipping on January 20th, 2020. Still, interested parties should support all the same. Check out some of the designs via Twitter below, set to the lively sounds of "Down Bad."

Though Dreamers 3 continues to rack up streams and critical acclaim, many have already begun counting the days before the fabled Deluxe Edition arrives. And if head honcho Ibrahim H speaks true, it's coming in due time.