Grammy-nominated and you love to see it. By now, the lore surrounding Dreamville's Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 has reached mystic proportions. The tale of countless artists banding together like heroes outta a fable, or so the story goes. Sold by everybody involved as a bonafide creative haven, the Dreamers 3 sessions culminated in dozens, possibly even hundreds, of songs in various states of completion. Anybody who checked out the pre-release documentary can attest to several unreleased gems, including an introspective J.I.D. tracked used in the closing credits.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Image

While it wouldn't be surprising to see many tracks emerge on various Dreamville projects to come, it's likely we'll be getting a batch of new material before the year closes out. Today, Ibrahim H of Dreamville took to Twitter to remind the masses that the Deluxe Edition remains on deck. "That Revenge Deluxe still coming too," he writes. "Don’t think we forgot."

Nor have we, Ib. Nor have we. Might we finally receive that Cozz, Dreezy, and Guapdad 4000 banger you've got hiding in the stash? Only time will tell. In the meantime, sound off with your thoughts - should Dreamers 3 secure that Rap Album Of The Year award?