Since so many people in the comments are always begging for me to lose my job, I might as well take this listing into consideration. If you consider yourself to be a cannabis connoisseur, maybe you should be applying too. At the very least, this can be a pretty incredible side hustle.

As reported by KTLA, a New York-based company is currently looking to hire somebody to test out cannabis products to write unbiased reviews about the different strains. From edibles to vapes, CBD oils and, of course, dried flower itself, the ideal candidate will reportedly be shipped a box containing different brands and products on a monthly basis. The job-holder is then expected to review their experience from the unboxing to the high, blogging the entire way through.



David McNew/Getty Images

If you choose to apply, you must also be comfortable in front of the camera since you will be expected to film the consumption experience. One of the major perks offered with this job is the fact that you can literally stay home and make dough by smoking weed. Like, how incredible is that? I know a bunch of you are probably reading this while rolling up a blunt so... why not make some extra cash at the same time?

Depending on your availability and your expertise, you can make up to $36K a year doing this. If you're interested in applying, check out the listing here.