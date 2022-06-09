Draymond Green scored just two points against the Boston Celtics last night in what was one of the worst games of his career. He was nowhere to be found and while he did make his mark on the defensive end, it was thanks to the fact that he kept committing hard fouls that got him into trouble late in the game. It was just a bad night for him and the slander has been extensive this morning.

As you can see in the clip below, Celtics fans started a "F*ck Draymond" chant that could be heard all throughout the arena. His wife, Hazel Renee, was quite appalled by all of this as after the game, she took to her Instagram account and put the Celtics fans on blast, claiming their behavior was simply unacceptable.

Per Renee:

"Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form, should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players! Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct card at every seat about fans and their behavior or how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant f**k you DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF?! And nothing?? Like that's ok?! Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at that game tonight hearing that mess! Very disgusting of you little Celtics fans, Just shameful."

Considering how much trash Green talks on the floor, these comments are certainly misplaced. Many have pointed out the hypocrisy here, although it will probably fall on deaf ears as the NBA Finals get more heated.

