Last night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors at home to take a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals. The Warriors came into Game 3 as favorites, however, they crumbled under the pressure in the fourth quarter as the Celtics were able to step things up and close out what was a pretty close match in the third quarter.

As always, the Celtics fans were pretty rowdy, and for some reason, the Warriors seemed to have a real problem with it. In fact, Klay Thompson spoke to the fans after the match, saying "We've played in front of rude fans before. Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston."

This is extremely tame stuff as far as fan interactions are concerned, and the NBA Twitter was quick to remind Thompson of that. For instance, a couple of people brought up Thompson's comments from a previous NBA Finals in which he roasted LeBron for being mad at a fan calling him a "pussy." Needless to say, the Warriors are looking like huge hypocrites in this situation.

Thompson hasn't experienced the NBA Finals since 2019 when things were arguably a lot more hostile. After all, The Warriors are a dynasty, and opposing fans hate nothing more than a dynasty that thinks it is above being chirped by the crowd.

Give us your take on Thompson's remarks, in the comments down below.