Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors lost last night, and now, they are down 2-1 in the NBA Finals. This was an especially bad loss for the Warriors as some of their stars were just not into the game. One such player was Draymond Green who finished the match with just two points.

The Warriors star has been quite vocal on his podcast as of late, and after the game, many went off on Green for completely being out of focus. In fact, Isiah Thomas was especially harsh on Green stating that the Warriors star needs to stop with the podcasting as it has torn him from the actual game. In Thomas' eyes, his numbers last night reflect a player who thinks basketball is secondary right now.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Where you play 34 minutes, you have 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 points," Thomas said. "Draymond Green does that in a grade school game, not in the NBA Finals... He has lost focus in terms of concentrating on beating the opponent."

Many others shared similar sentiments on Twitter last night. This morning, Stephen A. Smith went off on Green and his lack of production, all while fans have noted that Green is a better podcaster than basketball player at this point. It was all pretty disrespectful, but genuinely quite funny at the same time.

