Draymond Green has always been one of the biggest trash-talkers in the NBA and recently, he got into a beef with Detroit Pistons player Rodney McGruder. The entire situation was sparked last weekend when McGruder came over to the Warriors bench after a blowout loss. This led to some mockery on Green's end, who went to the media and claimed that McGruder was a nobody who should know his place.

"When the f— did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy of the team," Green said at the time. Today, Green took part in an interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN, and at one point, he was asked about the McGruder comments. As Green explained, he stands by what he said and really doesn't care what people think.

"When I say something, I mean it. There is no comment that will ever be made by me that I won't stand by," Green said. Wayne Ellington recently clapped back at Green and Klay Thompson for being "unprofessional," which is a sentiment that was actually liked by former Warrior Kevin Durant.

Despite all of this, Green is one of those players who will always remain unapologetic, and this situation is yet another example of that.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images