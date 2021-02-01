Draymond Green and Klay Thompson started a war with Rodney McGruder of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night as they both roasted him for approaching the Warriors bench after a loss. Thompson stated that McGruder would probably be out of the league soon while Green claimed that McGruder was a fake tough guy who should understand his place in the league.

These words weren't taken lightly, particularly by McGruder's teammate Wayne Ellington who came out and called the Warriors stars "unprofessional." In fact, former Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant liked a post containing Ellington's message, which just goes to show how KD feels about his former teammates.

"First of all, I think it's very unprofessional and definitely not classy for someone to attack Rodney's career ... he's one of the most hardworking and humble, down to earth guys we have in this league," Ellington said. "For Draymond to sit up and talk all that type of crazy stuff behind the microphone, I think that’s the tough fake tough guy stuff."

When it comes to KD, he certainly had his run-ins with Draymond while in Oakland, so it's not all that surprising to see him side with Ellington. At the end of the day, Thompson and Green have always been huge trash-talkers, and that doesn't look to be changing any time soon.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images