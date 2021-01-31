Following the Golden State Warriors blowout win over the Detroit Pistons, Saturday night, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Rodney McGruder exchanged insults, which resulted in Draymond Green telling reporters that McGruder is a "fake tough guy." Now, Wayne Ellington says that Green was the one resembling a fake tough guy.



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

"First of all, I think it's very unprofessional and definitely not classy for someone to attack Rodney's career ... he's one of the most hardworking and humble, down to earth guys we have in this league," Ellington said. "For Draymond to sit up and talk all that type of crazy stuff behind the microphone, I think that’s the tough fake tough guy stuff."

He continued: "I’m only going to talk about that situation once, man, and put it behind us, but I thought it was unfair for those guys to attack my man like that, and I appreciate Rod and I love him like a brother for whatever he did do, that I know wasn’t 'tough guy' stuff."

The Warriors won the matchup 118-91. McGruder finished with eight points and two rebounds in just six minutes. Klay Thompson said that McGruder “might be out the league soon," following the incident.

